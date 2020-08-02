GREENE, Hattie

GREENE, Mrs. Hattie, age 77, of Richmond, departed this life July 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Yancey Greene. She is survived by a loving family, among them, Maurio Henderson (Melodie), Darlene G. Scott (Robert Jr.), Denise G. Coleman (Charles), Debra R. Greene, Johnnetta Harris, Marvin Spragley, Chamarea Jenkins and Chania Brown. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial
