GREENE, Raymond

GREENE, Raymond A. "Spoogle," 86, of Richmond, died August 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Alexander and Ruby Greene; and sister, Evelyn W. Greene. Surviving are two sisters, Delores R. Greene and Pearl G. Hill; nephew, three nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, August 12, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Adam Bond officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

