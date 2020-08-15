You have permission to edit this article.
GRETZ, Mildred H. Millie Gretz passed away on August 12, 2020, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; her brother, Herb; and first grandchild, Melissa. She is survived by her daughter, Linda; and son, Peter; their spouses, Curtis and Sara; and four grandchildren, Jonathan, Turner, Madelaine and Elsie. She was known for her vibrant personality and smile, tenacity and relentless concern for others. Millie will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church, Saturday, August 15, at 10 a.m.

