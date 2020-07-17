GRIFFIN, Herbert Wilson, 99, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Mabrey Griffin; and his parents, John Hudson and Ann Maude Rose Griffin of Windsor, Va; his brothers, H. Thorburn Griffin, R. Hudson Griffin, Wallace R. Griffin, Frances G. Griffin; and his sister, Thelma Griffin Thorn. He is survived by his daughters, Faye G. Knause (Philip) of Henrico, Va. and Carol G. Claytor (Robert) of Urbanna, Va.; grandchildren, William G. Knause (Whitney) of Evergreen, Colo., David A. Knause (Kaitlyn) of Charlotte, N.C. and Andrew B. Claytor IV (Suzanne) of Richmond, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. Herbert served in the Coast Guard during World War II. After the war, he joined Western Electric which launched his 43-year career with C&P Telephone Company of Virginia. Herbert was a loving husband, father and grandfather, always willing to lend a hand, take on a project and offer his words of encouragement and support any way he could. On July 4th, he told his family that his greatest pleasures in life were his children and grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church, The Cryer Center of Middlesex County, Va., or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…