GROSS, Acacia "Caci," 20, of Richmond, tragically left us too soon on July 12, 2020, as a result of an accident. She is survived by so many family and friends who love her. She loved her two cats, Molly and Padfoot. She was a devoted fan of the Red Sox, Harry Potter, Hamilton and Doctor Who. You could find her in her spare time with her iced coffee discussing history, perfecting her flawless makeup routine, ghost hunting with Tommy or baking while dancing. Caci was a delight in everyone's life she touched. She chose to be an organ donor so we can all take comfort that she will continue to live on in both our hearts and in others' lives. Her dream was to be a museum curator. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Bliley's Staples Mill. A private service will be livestreamed, 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on blileys.com/obituaries/tributewall. Interment will be private.View online memorial
