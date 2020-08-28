GROSZ, Willie "Bill" Moore, July 16, 1937 to August 26, 2020. Willie Moore Grosz went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Robert Grosz and Lillian Arline Grosz; and grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Darlene; brother, Robert E. Grosz; children, Dane (Diane), Diane, Dennis (Hugh) and Donald; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for 16 years and was a member of the Chester Masonic Lodge #94 for 37 years. Memorial service will be held at God's Storehouse Baptist Church on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. (5007 Jessup Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23234). In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to GSBC Lottie Moon Christmas Offering to further the spreading of God's word.
