GRUBBS, Grace Mildred, 93, of Chester, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Grace Vaughan Grubbs; brother, Ray Eugene Grubbs; nephews, Lenny Grubbs Sr., Robert Grubbs Sr., Steven Grubb and Marvin Grubbs; as well as numerous extended family members. Grace was a pioneer in the Banking Industry and was the first female VP in the State of Virginia. She retired after many years of service at First Virginia Bank in Richmond. Grace loved traveling and was a member of Webber Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as Treasurer for over 40 years. She is survived by her great-nephews, Robert L. Grubbs Jr. (Jenna), Lenny Grubbs Jr. (Hannah), Andrew Grubbs (Taylor); nieces, Gail Cox and Janet Grubb; brother, Jimmy Grubbs; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive family and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Chester location of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Bullock-Grubbs Family Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
