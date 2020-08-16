GUERTIN, Carolyn Weiss, 92, of Richmond, passed away August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Guertin; and sister, Florence Blank. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Armand Weiss. At only 13 years old, Carolyn signed up for the Civil Air Patrol during WWII, weeks after the Pearl Harbor attack. She'd been first in line, but because CAP wanted 10 men to sign up before accepting women volunteers, she was made to wait before becoming the 11th person to join. Her squadron was just recently renamed the Carolyn A. Guertin Squadron. After a lifelong career with the Civil Air Patrol, Carolyn was promoted on June 29 --her 92nd birthday --to colonel. June 29th was also proclaimed Carolyn A. Guertin Day by Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam. Previously, Carolyn had been honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015. She is a personal hero to many in the Air Force and Civil Air Patrol. A full military burial was held at Beth-El Cemetery.
GUERTIN, CAROLYN
