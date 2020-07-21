GUILFORD, ELIZABETH "LIBBY"

GUILFORD, Elizabeth M. "Libby," passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Abingdon, Virginia, to William Burns and Pearl Elizabeth McClung, Libby was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, William, Warren "Mac" and Kurt McClung. Libby is survived by her four children, Gordon Grigg of Nashville, Bill Grigg of Charlotte, Margaret Jackson of Richmond and Elizabeth Kelly of Greensboro. Nana was loved and adored by 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her sense of humor and spirit of adventure will be so missed by them all. A proud graduate of Longwood University and an accomplished pianist, Libby delighted in sharing her gift and love of music. She was a woman of faith and was a longstanding member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Her belief in the power of God and Jesus Christ enabled her to push through troubling times and see the beauty and potential in everyone and everything. Libby, Mom, Grandmother Libby or Nana was brilliant and beautiful and ahead of her time in so many respects. She always encouraged everyone to learn and enjoy life to the utmost. She was a treasure and a gift to us all. A private family service will take place in Abingdon, Virginia, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. Per Libby's request, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Longwood University Class of 1954 Scholarship fund in her honor. Donations can be made via phone at 434-395-2130 or by visiting give.longwood.edu. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, located at 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210, is honored to serve the Guilford family.

