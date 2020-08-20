GULAK, Paula Sandra, of Richmond, Va., passed away due to complications from a rare blood disease on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Paula was born in Orlando, Fla., on March 14, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morton Blum Gulak with whom she enjoyed a loving marriage with for close to 50 years. She is survived by her son, Loren Richard Gulak and his wife, Kristin and grandson, Myles of Wilmington, N.C.; her daughter, Misha Amy Wolfe and her husband, Geoff Wolfe and granddaughters, Mila, Liv and Avigail of Lafayette, Calif.; and brother, Saul Paster and his family in Sarasota, Fla. The impact Paula had on the growth of information technology business in Virginia was remarkable. With her partners, she started one of the first women-owned technology companies. She was a founding member of the Greater Richmond Technology Counsel and instrumental in bringing First Robotics to central Virginia. One of her proudest accomplishments was the creation of Women in Technology, an organization to encourage women and girls in the field of technology. Even as an accomplished businesswoman, Paula held a strong passion for the arts. An artist herself in pottery, knitting and most recently paper mache and other mediums, Paula was an avid and steadfast supporter of the arts in Richmond over the past five decades. Above all else, friendships and family were the center of her world. A loving and proud mother to her children and grandchildren, she extended this same love and pride to so many other kids, nieces and nephews and grandkids. Loyalty and true friendships shaped her being, from hour-long calls with her best friend of over 50 years to text chains with her daily walking group. Paula taught the value of friendship and the importance of making time for friends. She was the ultimate hostess, from coffee on the porch to elaborate parties where she brought a warmth that always made everyone feel at home. She was a supermom and able to humbly show that women could have it all, long before that was in vogue. A true role model of love, loyalty, hard work and inclusion, her spunk and lust for life impacted every person she encountered. For those so lucky, her passing leaves an inspiration and edict to embrace life fully and live to the fullest, no matter what. The family will conduct a small, private graveside service that will be live-streamed on Friday, August 21, at 11 a.m. EST, accessible at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, https://www.visarts.org/give/.