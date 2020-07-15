GUTSHALL, Reba Colaw, of Richmond, Virginia, born February 4, 1930, passed July 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin L. Gutshall; parents, Benjamin Harrison Colaw and Ethel Vernie Colaw; sister, Bonnie Crenshaw; and brother, Benny Colaw. She is survived by her son, Ricky Gutshall (Penny); daughter, Linda Proctor (Fred); "sister"-in-law, Ruth Masincup (Buford); two grandchildren, Amanda Dodson (Justin) and Benjamin Proctor; one great-grandchild, Lilly Dodson. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, on July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Flowers may be sent c/o Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia, or in lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059.View online memorial
