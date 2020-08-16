HAIR, James L., Command Sergeant Major (Retired), age 89, passed away August 12, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla., originally from Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Browning Hair. The Island Chapel will livestream the service on Facebook on August 21, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. Survivors in Richmond include Theresa Browning, Becky Ford, Steve Browning, Linda Clay and other nieces and nephews. Please visit James' tribute page at www.andersonmcqueen.com to offer a condolence to his family.View online memorial
