HAIR, JOSHUA

HAIR, Joshua Matthew, 27, of Chesterfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. Survivors include his mother, Sheri Diane Griffin; father, Floyd Edward Hair IV; brothers, Floyd Edward Hair V and Gage Jordan Green; maternal grandparents, Sharon George Hanks Powell and Gary Lee Powell; and his aunt, Courtney Sarah Powell Raditsas. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.

