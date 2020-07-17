HAIR, Joshua Matthew, 27, of Chesterfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. Survivors include his mother, Sheri Diane Griffin; father, Floyd Edward Hair IV; brothers, Floyd Edward Hair V and Gage Jordan Green; maternal grandparents, Sharon George Hanks Powell and Gary Lee Powell; and his aunt, Courtney Sarah Powell Raditsas. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…