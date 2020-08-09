HALENDA, Doris Russell, 93, servant of God, mother of four and "Mom" of many! Doris Halenda passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, as she was called home to her heavenly Father and reunited with loved ones. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, Kathleen and Brantley Russell; sister, Christine Wetherbee; and grandson, Ryan. As a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church for over 50 years, her passion was serving God and singing, being a voice in the choir for just as many years. Doris stayed a busy lady, dividing all her energy and love to a happy home and fulfilling work history. She was employed in the offices of the FBI, Norfolk Naval Shipyard and dedicated many years to The Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board and the Virginia Institute for the Blind. Her dedication to family and friends also meant an open door to all. A "stranger," to her, would enter and her new friend would exit. She was probably the only reason our friends wanted to visit...her greatest joy was a full dining room and hearty eaters! She was an avid listener and "teacher" to all. There was always something to learn, or to generate a laugh from her personal past experiences that she so passionately shared. Doris is survived by her blessed children, Bobby (Linda), Kathy, Keith (Bonnie) and Richard; devoted brother, Bill Russell (Becky); and loving sister, Mary Gay; dear friend/cousin, Shirley Ward (Rick); numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. A service will begin at 4 p.m. in the Woody Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association, alz.org/donate.View online memorial
