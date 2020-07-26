HALL, Alice Cave, 68, of Amelia Court House, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home with her loving husband. She was preceded in death by her father, Warren H. Cave; father-in-law and Pastor, Edward T. Hall Sr.; brother, Edward Cave; and sister, Joan Cave. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Thomas Hall Jr.; daughter, Renee Hall Polson; grandson, Brennan Lee Polson; mother, Ruth G. Stells; half-sister, Ruth Wood; and mother-in-law, Betty L. Hall. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her funeral ceremony will be held immediately after with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
