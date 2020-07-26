HALL, Barbara Ann Martin, of Maryville, Tenn., passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Barbara was born in Danville, Va., to Harry Kenneth and Hattie (Mann) Martin. She was a graduate of James Madison University and taught Elementary Music Education for 25 years in the Fairfax County Virginia Public School System. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Maryville, Tenn. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Harry William Hall. She is survived by her son, Herbert Addison Hall and his wife, Lisa (Garner) Hall; and two grandchildren, Madison Renee Hall and Jacob Allen Hall.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara HALL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.