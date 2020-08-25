HALL, Linda Bourne, age 70, went to her heavenly home on August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Margaret Bourne; and brother, Frank Bourne Jr. She is survived by her husband, Harry M. Hall of Louisa; and her daughters, Cynthia (Rilton), Lisa, Patricia (Darnell) and Deborah (Lee). Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Corey, Tarin, Nicholas, Jada, Chelsea, Haley, Matthew, Julianna and Darnell Jr. "DJ"; and great-grandchildren, Kayden, Tyson and Ethan; sisters, Judy, Donna (Billy); and brother, Buddy (Debbie). Linda retired from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. She was a faithful, longtime member of Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, and served on their board in several capacities. Linda was compassionate, caring and witty. She will be missed greatly by her brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, 16360 Woodman Hall Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oak Grove Wesleyan Church or the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond.
