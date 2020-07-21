HALL, TRAVIS SR.

HALL, Travis Vaughn Sr., 54, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Travis was born in Manassas, Va., on March 3, 1966. He was the son of J. Wesley and Patsi F. Hall of Henrico. He is survived by his parents; and his son, Travis "TJ" V. Hall Jr.; brothers, Jeffrey S. Hall (Teki) and John W. Hall III (Sandra) of Henrico; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Travis was a proud graduate of Fork Union Military Academy and attended Virginia Wesleyan University. He was co-founder of American Security Group, a local private security business in Richmond, Va. He had previously worked for the Currituck County Sheriff's office and the Richmond City Sheriff's Office. He will be remembered for his lively sense of humor, charm, charisma and deep love for his family and friends. He loved the beach, where he spent many summers in Duck, N.C., where he was a member of the Duck Volunteer Fire Department. He was often referred to as the "mayor" of his neighborhood pool. Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to Fork Union Military Academy, P.O. Box 278, Fork Union, Va. 23055, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 107 EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN MARYLAND, DORCHESTER, WICOMICO AND SOMERSET COUNTIES. IN VIRGINIA, WESTMORELAND, RICHMOND, NORTHUMBERLAND, LANCASTER, GLOUCESTER, MIDDLESEX AND MATHEWS COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
