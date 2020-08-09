HAMBRIGHT, Mary Jane, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Franklin Hambright; and parents, Lewis and Juliette Davis. She is survived by her sister, Florence Hadad. She retired as an accountant from Southern States and then served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She was a longtime member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church. Services will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.View online memorial
