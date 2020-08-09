HAMMOND, Harley S., 90, of Chesterfield County, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Mann Hammond; and survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Travis Callaway; daughter and son-in-law, Trish and Glenn Harper; granddaughters, Jessica Zullo and her husband, Nick, Sarah Howell and her husband, Chris, Joanna Callaway and her fiance, Brett Hughes, Libbie Garrick and her husband, Kaleb and Molly Harper; grandsons, Coleman Callaway and Vaughn Harper; and five great-grandchildren. A self-made man, Harley owned Jim's Automatic Transmission Service on Broad Rock Boulevard for many years and then went on to be a successful real estate developer. He loved boating and was the past commander of the Richmond Power Squadron. The family's summers were filled with rendezvous and navigational contests of which Harley won too many count! He developed a love for Key West while in the Navy and spent much of his time there during retirement, fishing and having fish fries for his family who came to visit often. He was a loving father and endured the many escapades of his daughters with patience and understanding. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road. A graveside service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
