HANDLEY, Leah Yvonne, 59, of Barhamsville, Va., passed away August 23, 2020. She had worked at Medical College of Virginia. Leah is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Glen Handley. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church cemetery. A walk through visitation will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Due to COVID-19, mask are required and social distancing practices are requested. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
