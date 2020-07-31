HANEY, Beverly Champion, 77, of Quinton, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Mae Koch and Lavassa Hinton Champion. She is survived by her children, Clifford Haney and Melanie Fleming (Scott); granddaughters, Tyler Fleming, Tiffany McCoy and Peyton Fleming; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Hall; sister, Joan Limerick; sister-in-law, Judy Fuquay; nephew, Jeff Fuquay; and nieces, Sharon Fries, Stacy Miers and Amanda Aprile. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
