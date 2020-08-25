HANKINS, Melinda Renee, 53, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Rob Hankins; parents, Walter and Barbara Smith; children, Tory Morris (Ben), Alan Hankins (Melissa) and Shaun Hankins (Stephanie); and sister, Cindy Karp (Marc). Melinda is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Ravyn, Ava, Alora, Caelan and Kayden; and numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friends. She was a dedicated and devoted member of Beach Community Grange, Tri-County Pomona Grange, Virginia State Grange and was assisting at a national level. Melinda had a special place in her heart for children and enjoyed providing care and education to them over her lifetime. A visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., with a Celebration of Life starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Beach Community Grange or to the Beach Community Grange Educational Fund, P.O. Box 2934, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.
HANKINS, MELINDA
