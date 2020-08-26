 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HANSOM, BARBARA

HANSOM, BARBARA

Only $5 for 5 months
HANSOM, BARBARA

HANSOM, Barbara Ann, 90, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Dominion Place, 1025 W. Grace St., went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted son, Sylvester G. Hansom; and Sharon Jefferson; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and extended family. A private memorial service will be held on August 28, 2020, at First Shiloh Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BARBARA HANSOM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News