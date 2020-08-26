HANSOM, Barbara Ann, 90, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Dominion Place, 1025 W. Grace St., went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted son, Sylvester G. Hansom; and Sharon Jefferson; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and extended family. A private memorial service will be held on August 28, 2020, at First Shiloh Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.View online memorial
