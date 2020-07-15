HARDY, ERWIN

HARDY, Erwin L., departed this life Friday, July 10, 2020. Erwin leaves to cherish his memory his stepchildren, Angela Green and Gregory Hunt (Linda); five grandchildren, Ra'Nesha, MyAisia and Ezekiel Green, Keyaria and Shikina Hunt; four brothers, James, Samuel Jr., Leonard Sr. and Henry; four sisters, Bernice, Shirley, Delores and Yvonne; and a host of other relatives and friends Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Burial is private.

