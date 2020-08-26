HARPER, Albert "Al." On August 23, 2020, Albert "Al" Harris Harper, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 72 with his wife by his side. He died from complications associated with his acute myeloid leukemia, which he had valiantly fought for almost two years. He was born to parents Howard and Mary Harper. He worked for the Henrico County Police for over 30 years. He was married to Maria for 52 years; she worked tirelessly to ensure that Al's last months were as comfortable and light-hearted as possible. He is survived by his wife, Maria Harper; daughter, Shannon Harper; and brother, Howard Harper. One of his family's favorite films is A Christmas Story, and Al's childhood in Richmond mirrored this film, complete with finicky furnace and a mishap with a BB gun. As a kid, he was fascinated with fire engines and would often rush out when he heard one in the distance. He also had a particular weakness for eggnog and often regaled people with the tale of buying a bottle in secret and proceeding to drink the entire thing, learning a timely lesson in overindulgence. A life-long computer enthusiast, Al developed new programs and systems for the police over the years. He also played with computers in his downtime, sharing various games with his daughter since bringing home their first Atari. He made his own website to distribute his unique sense of humor, Frasier Crane's Institute of Relationshipology. Later in life, Al moved from computer games to board and card games, which he enjoyed with his family around the kitchen table with silly hats and a glass of wine. Al had a great affinity for music, both as an avid listener and as a musician; his last gig was bassist for local band, 45 RPM. He had a particular penchant for melodic harmonies and agreed that Carry on My Wayward Son is one of the greatest rock songs. Al was a life-long horror fan, most recently following The Walking Dead. He loved deep-fried Southern food and a pint at the pub when visiting his daughter in England. Al never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (donate.lls.org) or to your favorite animal rescue organization.
