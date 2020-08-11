HARPER, SHERRY

HARPER, Sherry Ann, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Eugene Harper; her father, Phillip Weiss; mother, Avis Dean Baron; brother, Bennie Weiss; and her grandson, Ricky. She is survived by her five daughters, Linda Thomas, Barbara Rose (Bryan), Debbie Harper, Janet Crespo, Lisa Wilkerson (Clint); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Violet Marie Havasi (Gordon). She enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. She was a GENUINE nurturer and caregiver and enjoyed her career as a nurse's assistant. She will always live on in our hearts. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. Graveside service will be private.

