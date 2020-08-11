HARPER, Sherry Ann, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Eugene Harper; her father, Phillip Weiss; mother, Avis Dean Baron; brother, Bennie Weiss; and her grandson, Ricky. She is survived by her five daughters, Linda Thomas, Barbara Rose (Bryan), Debbie Harper, Janet Crespo, Lisa Wilkerson (Clint); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Violet Marie Havasi (Gordon). She enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. She was a GENUINE nurturer and caregiver and enjoyed her career as a nurse's assistant. She will always live on in our hearts. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. Graveside service will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
As protests at Robert E. Lee statue continue, nearby residents live in constant state of unrest
-
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are sent mail-in ballot letters with wrong information
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…