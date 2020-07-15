HARRELL, Elwood Wade, of Providence Forge, passed away July 13, 2020. He was an Air Force veteran who worked in the newspaper industry for many years. Wade is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Leigh Ann Burley (Scott); grandsons, Steven and Lucas Burley; brothers, Douglas Harrell (Betsy) and Ronald Harrell (Cathy); and his longtime friend, Woody. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
