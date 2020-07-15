HARRIS, Bernice Beard, age 74, left this earth on July 5, 2020. She was the widow of Clinton B. Harris Sr. They were married for over 50 years. Born in Richmond, Va., to Nealis Beard and Minnie Lawson Jones on January 17, 1946, Bernice was employed at the United States Postal Service for 30 years. She retired as a USPS supervisor at age 55 and enjoyed traveling and helping her church family at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She spent her spare time helping family members in need and spending time with her grandchildren. Many of her hobbies included dining out, watching a variety of movies and traveling to different places. Most times this included taking cruises or taking time to herself at the local park listening to her favorite music. Mrs. Harris could always be a dependable helping hand to people in need. Mrs. Harris is survived by her three children, Kim Harris-Collins, Clinton B. Harris Jr. and Antone Harris; and two grandchildren, Oneisha and Lamont. She will be forever remembered by a host of surviving siblings, extended family members and friends. A viewing will be held on July 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel at 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113. A graveside service will be held on July 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Dale Memorial Park and Mausoleum at 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
