HARRIS, Catherine Henley, 82, of Beaverdam, went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Ray Harris; son, Dennis Harris; and her parents, Louise and William Henley. Catherine was a member of Chapel Church of Christ and a lifetime citizen of Beaverdam. She is survived by her children, Debra Gravatt and Tammy Ball; grandchildren, Tiffany Kavarda, Stephanie Molbert and Ryan Harris; and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, with a funeral service to follow. A graveside service will follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel Church of Christ, 16263 Woodman Hall Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
