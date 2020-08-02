HARRIS, KENNETH

HARRIS, Kenneth L. "Hardrock," age 71, of Richmond, departed this life July 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judiette Booker-Harris; three daughters, Kimberly Wilson-Lee (Chris), Kendra Wyatt and Charlene Frooks; three sons, Kenneth Rogers and Lorenzo and Jermaine Booker; a host of grand and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Burrell and Sarah Harris; two brothers, Richard Harris Jr. and Henry Harris; two aunts, Frances Patterson and Alma Smith; two sisters-in-law, Linda Woodruff (Earl) and Sheila Booker (Bug); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will apply.

