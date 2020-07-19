HARRIS, LUCY

HARRIS, Mrs. Lucy Ann R., 65, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Roger Harris; loving son, Dominique (Kametrise); six sisters, Shirley Kelsaw, Julia Glenn (Harold), Nettie Williams, Linda Douglas (Joe), Rosa Lee Shabazz, Sharlene Robinson; one brother, Clarence Robinson; sister-in-law, Laverne Crawford (Pete); and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Richmond, Va.View online memorial
