HARRIS, Marvin W., 67, of Jersey City, New Jersey, departed this life August 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Lewis. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Destiny Harris, Phadadria Randall and Sanjivini Crum; son, Waydell Harris; mother, Dorothea Pierson (Arthur); sister, Robin Pierson Cozart; brother, Arthur Pierson Jr.; aunt, Edna Jones; uncles, Charles and William Lewis; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., and where live streaming will be available on our website, www.marchfh.com.View online memorial
