HARRIS, Mary D., 76, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eldridge Swearengin; son, Kelvin Swearengin; grandson, "Bubba"; and parents, Alfred and Ida Dort. She is survived by her husband, Jackson Harris Jr.; stepdaughter, Teresa Butts; granddaughters, Elizabeth Shumate and Briana Thomas; great-granddaughter, Ava Thomas; sisters, Linda Southworth and Susie Dort; and nephews, Benjamin Horrell and Hunter Southworth Jr. Mary retired from Henrico County Human Resources. She was a longtime member of Chapel Church of Christ in Montpelier, where she taught Sunday School. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave, Ashland, Va. 23005. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
