HARRIS, Nathan Stuart, age 53, of Amelia, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife, Tracey; two children, Mikayla Renee Harris and Trey Williams; beautiful mother, Laura Harris; brothers, Michael Harris (Linda), Brian Harris (fiancee, Jennifer Jones); nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; mother-in-law, Christine Hunter; father-in-law, Tim Jones (Betty Carol); other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 24, 10 a.m. at Rennie Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6720 Dennisville Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, in charge of professional services.View online memorial
