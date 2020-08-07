HART, Hilton L., born December 6, 1933, to Charlie Hart and Louise Carroll as the youngest male of his siblings, who are as follows: Charles (Plunchie), deceased; sister, Marion Watkins, deceased; sister, Mattie Johnson (Bootsie), survived; and brother, Lemuel Hart. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1954 and served his country honorably until 1974, when he retired with 20 years of service in the military. On October 7, 1955, Hilton joined in marriage with Marie Charlotte Morton and their union was blessed with three children: Terry, Tracey and Jimmy Hart. Hilton was the devoted father-in-law to Antwoine Towers; and a loving grandfather to Antwoine Traoine Towers. Hilton will also be fondly remembered by: his cousins, many nephews and nieces; among them devoted friends, Vasti White and Willie Macklin; and his health caretaker, Calvin Williams Jr. On August 1, 2020, before the midnight hour, Hilton transitioned from this life at the Lord's call to homecoming. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
Kroger relocating regional headquarters to the Richmond area from Roanoke
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…