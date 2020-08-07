HART, HILTON

HART, Hilton L., born December 6, 1933, to Charlie Hart and Louise Carroll as the youngest male of his siblings, who are as follows: Charles (Plunchie), deceased; sister, Marion Watkins, deceased; sister, Mattie Johnson (Bootsie), survived; and brother, Lemuel Hart. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1954 and served his country honorably until 1974, when he retired with 20 years of service in the military. On October 7, 1955, Hilton joined in marriage with Marie Charlotte Morton and their union was blessed with three children: Terry, Tracey and Jimmy Hart. Hilton was the devoted father-in-law to Antwoine Towers; and a loving grandfather to Antwoine Traoine Towers. Hilton will also be fondly remembered by: his cousins, many nephews and nieces; among them devoted friends, Vasti White and Willie Macklin; and his health caretaker, Calvin Williams Jr. On August 1, 2020, before the midnight hour, Hilton transitioned from this life at the Lord's call to homecoming. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.

