HARTSOCK, CHRISTIE

HARTSOCK, Mrs. Christie Lee Gill, a mischievous, take charge social butterfly, who delighted in being a little "bad" from time to time, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She loved a good prank and "got" us all from time to time. Above all, she loved all social occasions and celebrating with family and friends. Spending summers with her family at their house on the Potomac River was a favorite tradition and always included tables heaped with steamed crabs and sweet corn, where we squeezed together to talk about our lives and laugh at each other's crab picking technique. She was enthusiastic in her role as the family matriarch, organizing reunions and insisting on memorializing every event with a portrait. Christie was born April 17, 1932, to father, Arlie Linwood Gill Sr.; and mother, Jessie Turner Gill. Christie was preceded in death by her husband, John William Hartsock; brothers, Arlie Linwood Gill Jr. and Wilton Emmet Gill; and granddaughter, Jennifer Hartsock. She is survived by four sons, Stephen Gill Sigmon, Jeffrey Lynn Sigmon (Tracey), Christopher Forrest Hartsock (Licia), James Harold Hartsock (Kathy); stepson, Michael William Hartsock; six granddaughters, Ashley Elizabeth Sigmon, Lydia Rose Sigmon, Madeline Anne Hughes, Claire Field, April Ayers, Michelle Hilton; one grandson, Caleb Hartsock; and one great-grandson, Max Hughes; as well as numerous and much loved nieces and nephews. Christie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She went on to receive her B.A. in sociology from Mary Washington College and her M.A. in counseling from VCU. Christie worked as a social worker for Richmond City and Chesterfield County schools for 30 years. She was also a licensed professional counselor. In her private practice, she specialized in special needs children and women's issues. Christie was a longterm active member of First Baptist Church, The Virginia Historical Society and Henrico County Historical Society. Christie had many passions, including knitting, bridge, herb gardening, politics, travelling and collecting art- primarily Virginia artists. Christie Hartsock will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond. Flowers may be delivered the morning of the service; donations may be made to Youth with a Mission (Hartsock), P.O. Box 7736, Richmond, Virginia 23231. Gill Sigmon will stream video of the service via Facebook, please contact Gill Sigmon for information, gill.sigmon1@gmail.com. Masks and temperature checks provided, please adhere to social distancing as appropriate.
HARTSOCK, CHRISTIE
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHRISTIE HARTSOCK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.