HARVIE, Judy, 92, formerly of "Deaton Hill" Manakin, Va., passed away peacefully July 15, 2020, at the Cedars Healthcare Facility in Charlottesville. She is survived by her brother, William "Bill" Harvie of Norfolk, Va.; and by her nieces and nephews. Her friends and brother wish to send a special thank you to her nephew, Phil Anderson of Charlottesville, for his steadfast devotion in caring for Judy in her last years. Judy was a consummate horsewoman, having Fox-hunted, showed hunters, trained and bred horses, and coached for many years in Goochland at Locust Bend Farm and Pleasant Green in Crozier. In 2015, Ms. Harvie was inducted into the Virginia Horse Show Association Hall of Fame. She loved working with horses, sharing her knowledge, funny stories and caring for her dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; however, remembrances can be made to the James River Horse Foundation (TRF), the Goochland Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
