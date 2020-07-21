HAUSER, NANCY

HAUSER, The Rev. Nancy Wright, 70, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Nancy was born Nancy Carol Wright on May 25, 1950, to the late George and Rozelle Wright. She was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roy. W. Hauser Sr. She was blessed with two wonderful children, R. William Hauser Jr. (Jennifer) and Kristin H. Farrar (Jeff); as well as two stepchildren, Lisa H. Bruce (Bobby) and Chris O. Hauser (Vicki). Nancy was graced with seven grandchildren, Adriane Lam-Uzel (Jacob), Blake Hauser (Abbey), William Spencer Lam, Victoria Megan Jones (Brandon), AJ Hauser, Sophia Farrar and John Farrar. Memorial services will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. Family will receive friends immediately following memorial service. Entombment will be at a later date. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted.View online memorial
