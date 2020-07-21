HAYES, DELIA

HAYES, Delia Virginia, 80, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Cosby, Sylvia Gunter, Cindy Barlow and Tami Jurgensen; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Powell; and numerous loving family and friends. Delia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harold Hayes; and parents, Johnnie and Gladys Keen. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with her graveside service to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

