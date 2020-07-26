HAZZARD, Teresa "Teri" Lynn, 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin. She is survived by her son, Greg (Linda); stepsons, Bryan (Allison), Matt; seven grandchildren; brother, Earl. The family will receive friends Monday, July 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. For condolences, see blileys.com.View online memorial
