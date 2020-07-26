HAZZARD, TERESA "TERI"

HAZZARD, Teresa "Teri" Lynn, 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin. She is survived by her son, Greg (Linda); stepsons, Bryan (Allison), Matt; seven grandchildren; brother, Earl. The family will receive friends Monday, July 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. For condolences, see blileys.com.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Teresa "Teri" Hazzard, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 28
Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
10:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags