HEATH, Patricia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey; her sister, Martha Gray; and her son, Geoffrey. She is survived by her son, Brad Heath; and his son, Bradley; as well as her daughter, Pamela Rowe; son-in-law, Jerry Rowe; their children, Kayleigh, Emily and Tyler; and her great-grandchildren, Phoenix and Jagger Londono. Funeral services will be held privately.View online memorial
