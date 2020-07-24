HEFLIN, Robbie Elizabeth Blackwell, 93, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was a proud working woman who accomplished many things. Robbie attended Southern Baptist Seminary, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Religious Education, as well as Jefferson School of Commerce. She was a Director of Social Services in Gloucester County, worked for the U.S. Navy as the Unit Secretary for UVA ROTC and was a Youth Group Consultant for the Virginia Baptist Mission. Robbie enjoyed cooking and baking and would cater delicious food for others to enjoy. Robbie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hall of Warsaw; three grandchildren, James D. Hall (Sandra) of Warsaw, Willard Leslie Hall Jr. of Warsaw and Stacy Hall Seed of Heathsville; three great-grandchildren, Leslie Anne, Johnathan and Benjamin; sister-in-law, Patricia Blackwell of Tennessee; and five nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phenton Young and Robbie Britt Blackwell; husband, James Ashby Heflin; brothers, Phenton Young Blackwell Jr. and Samuel David Blackwell; and son-in-law, Willard L. Hall Sr. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Welcome Grove Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Grove Baptist Church, c/o Nancy Brown, 509 Essex Church Road, Caret, Va. 22436 or Hospice Support Services of the Northern Neck, 28 St. John Street, Warsaw, Va. 22572.View online memorial
