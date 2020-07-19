HEISKELL, Travis Deon, 39, of Richmond, departed this life on July 13, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Heiskell; four children, Teaysha and Rosie Heiskell, Zykem Macon and Daemisha Stokes; brother, Kennon Heiskell; grandmother, Gracie Heiskell; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
United Nations Church
214 Cowardin Ave
Richmond, VA 23224
214 Cowardin Ave
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18