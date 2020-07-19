HEISKELL, TRAVIS

HEISKELL, Travis Deon, 39, of Richmond, departed this life on July 13, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Heiskell; four children, Teaysha and Rosie Heiskell, Zykem Macon and Daemisha Stokes; brother, Kennon Heiskell; grandmother, Gracie Heiskell; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

