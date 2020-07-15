HEISKILL, Mable Lucille, 59, of King William, departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020. She is survived by her son, Shaun Heiskill; her parents, William Sr. and Elizabeth Beard; her sister, Evelyn Beard; and her brother, Tony Beard. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at B. W. White Funeral Home, located at 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009. Please omit flowers.View online memorial
