HEMBY, Russell Leroy Sr., affectionately known as "Horse," departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Lisa Beasley-Hampton, Rhonda Hemby; one son, Russell Hemby Jr.; four grandchildren, Scott, Renesia, Monshay and Andre; three great-granddaughters, Jordan, Reanna and Xion; two sisters, Marilyn Hemby and Cheryl Foster; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, Oakwood Cemetery, 3103 Nine Mile Road, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…