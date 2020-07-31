HEMBY, RUSSELL

HEMBY, Russell Leroy Sr., affectionately known as "Horse," departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Lisa Beasley-Hampton, Rhonda Hemby; one son, Russell Hemby Jr.; four grandchildren, Scott, Renesia, Monshay and Andre; three great-granddaughters, Jordan, Reanna and Xion; two sisters, Marilyn Hemby and Cheryl Foster; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, Oakwood Cemetery, 3103 Nine Mile Road, at 11 a.m.

