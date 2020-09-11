 Skip to main content
HENDERSON, Dorothy R., departed this life September 4, 2020. She retired from Bellwood Defense General Supply Center. She is survived by two daughters, Demeatrice Thomas (David) and April Dionne Henderson; three grandchildren, Darrian, David and Daxton; four sisters, Erginee Mayo, Velma Dias, Pearl Henderson and Faith Henderson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, where viewing will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Sunday, at 1 p.m., with limited capacity.

