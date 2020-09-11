HENDERSON, Dorothy R., departed this life September 4, 2020. She retired from Bellwood Defense General Supply Center. She is survived by two daughters, Demeatrice Thomas (David) and April Dionne Henderson; three grandchildren, Darrian, David and Daxton; four sisters, Erginee Mayo, Velma Dias, Pearl Henderson and Faith Henderson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, where viewing will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Sunday, at 1 p.m., with limited capacity.