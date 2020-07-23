HEPPERT, Mike, born June 1, 1951, to his parents, Joe and Nancy Heppert, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, with his family by his side. Left to cherish Mike's memory are his high school sweetheart, Judy Farleigh Heppert; his children, Ben Heppert and Beth Putnam (Mike); granddaughters, Ella and Madison Heppert; granddaughters, Mariah and Mia Putnam; and brothers, Ricky Heppert (Shelly) and Chris Heppert (Ann); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mike was a graduate of JR Tucker High School and Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned an undergraduate and master's degree. He was an avid physical fitness nut and took that passion to develop a running club at St. Michael's Episcopal School. Mike founded Life Gymnastics/Life for Kids in 1990 and spent his career educating and inspiring children. Many will always know him as "Mr. Mike." His family will always remember his laugh, his fun spirit and how he made them feel loved. A memorial service will be Tuesday, July 28, at 1 p.m. at the Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center in the Theatre room.View online memorial
