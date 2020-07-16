HERTZLER, RAY

HERTZLER, Ray W., 80, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side July 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hertzler; two children, Kevin Hertzler of Powhatan, Anita Lucas (Michael) of Shenandoah; brother, Robert Hertzler of Powhatan; two grandchildren, Morgan and Ty. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the Powhatan Mennonite Church with a graveside service to follow at 12 noon in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

