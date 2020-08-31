HICKS, Julius (Karim A. Shabazz) "Cat Paw," 67, of Henrico, departed this life Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Hicks. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Svondai Brown and Julius Edwards; mother, Margaret Hicks; and a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, and Thursday, September 3, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, with live streaming on our website. Interment private.View online memorial